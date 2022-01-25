Arion Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $34,480.12 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.01 or 0.06571681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00056221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.57 or 0.99387951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,395,512 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.