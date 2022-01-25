Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $687.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $395,000 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

