Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $3.32. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 10,184 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.