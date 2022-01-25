ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0343

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $95,411.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.10 or 0.06468732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.62 or 0.99860588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049342 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.