Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.20 ($8.18) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.02 ($7.98).

Shares of AT1 traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €5.34 ($6.07). The company had a trading volume of 3,375,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a one year low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a one year high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.05.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

