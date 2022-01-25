Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $571,073.67

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $571,073.67 and approximately $7,429.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,545.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.53 or 0.06653445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00294558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.00790047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00065247 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00394095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00249412 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,158,021 coins and its circulating supply is 12,113,477 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

