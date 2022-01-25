Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post sales of $67.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $283.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $619.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.30 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

