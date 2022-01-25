Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,066,059 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of Cigna worth $350,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $4.78 on Tuesday, hitting $231.64. 15,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

