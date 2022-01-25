Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 134,304 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.52% of Waters worth $331,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $9.31 on Tuesday, hitting $313.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,763. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.65. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

