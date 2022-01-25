Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 541,700 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $387,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.03. 23,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

