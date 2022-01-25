Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of Align Technology worth $251,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $460,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $463.76. 10,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $610.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

