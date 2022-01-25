Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of AutoZone worth $254,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $42.44 on Tuesday, hitting $1,929.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,970.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,772.51. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

