Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.69% of RH worth $241,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH traded down $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $401.87. 5,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,614. RH has a fifty-two week low of $362.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

