Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 178,172 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.54% of KLA worth $274,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.48.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $12.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.18. 33,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,158. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.46 and its 200 day moving average is $368.84. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

