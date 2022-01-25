Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,629,721 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 150.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of Starbucks worth $482,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.31. 106,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,326,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.64. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

