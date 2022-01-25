Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 93,201 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,201 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Costco Wholesale worth $480,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $10.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $478.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

