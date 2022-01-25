Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.64% of Veeva Systems worth $282,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.03 on Tuesday, hitting $222.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,419. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.22. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.75 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

