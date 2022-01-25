Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.81% of IQVIA worth $369,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 67,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 17,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV traded down $6.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,278. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

