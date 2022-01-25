Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.38 Billion Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.50% of Adobe worth $1,377,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Adobe by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 3,901 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $11.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.00. 50,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,046. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

