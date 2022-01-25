Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $234.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Lululemon Athletica worth $234,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $11.99 on Tuesday, reaching $309.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,993. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

