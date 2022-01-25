Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $235.49 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of Illumina worth $235,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN traded down $14.89 on Tuesday, hitting $350.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,023 shares of company stock worth $2,452,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

