Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $265.53 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of Keysight Technologies worth $265,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

KEYS stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.32. 16,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,811. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

