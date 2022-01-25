Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $288.93 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 487.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of SEA worth $288,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 84.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

NYSE SE traded down $7.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.54. 87,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,217,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.90. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

