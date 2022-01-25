Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 536,364 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Target worth $480,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $216,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

Shares of TGT traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.34. 55,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,853. The stock has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.28. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.