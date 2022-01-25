Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 189.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.68% of Discover Financial Services worth $243,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,976. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

