Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.94% of IHS Markit worth $437,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.08. 19,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

