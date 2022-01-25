Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $238,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.60. 30,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,425. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

