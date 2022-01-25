Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 377.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $357,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,835,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,677,000 after acquiring an additional 340,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.