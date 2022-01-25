Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,663,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.50% of Ally Financial worth $442,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 52,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

