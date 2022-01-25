Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,786,258 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Walmart worth $553,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.2% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $383.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.00. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

