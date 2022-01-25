Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,803,466 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Applied Materials worth $294,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $133.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.