Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 18,479,588 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up approximately 1.1% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.21% of Stellantis worth $857,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,023,165,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,402 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Stellantis by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Stellantis by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ STLA traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 161,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,353. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.