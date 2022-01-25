Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 2,602,984 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 3.41% of Macy’s worth $238,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,716,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

