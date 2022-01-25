Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 3,592,478 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 145.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592,478 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.57% of BHP Group worth $307,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,188.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 71.5% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 30,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after purchasing an additional 227,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of BBL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. 279,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,492. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

