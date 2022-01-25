Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 669,277 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.70% of LKQ worth $248,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. 27,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

