Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 780,400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 347.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $349,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 64.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,252,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,030. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $332.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

