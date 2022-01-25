Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $288,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.