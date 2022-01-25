Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Accenture worth $427,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

ACN traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,514. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.98 and its 200-day moving average is $349.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.