Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.35% of Hilton Worldwide worth $497,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,864,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,684,000 after buying an additional 108,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.