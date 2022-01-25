Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,501 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.67% of DocuSign worth $337,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.77. 48,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -202.83, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

