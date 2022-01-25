Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,258,244 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $303,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 86,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

