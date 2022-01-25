Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,132,521 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132,521 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Procter & Gamble worth $753,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock worth $46,591,253. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.