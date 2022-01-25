Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,776,275 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,776,275 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of Comcast worth $663,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,099.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 215,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. 455,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,130,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.