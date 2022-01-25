Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,038,698 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,572,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,038,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 6.87% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $469,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.32. 503,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.