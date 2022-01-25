Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,759,538 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,759,538 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.90% of Micron Technology worth $716,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 345,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199,145. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

