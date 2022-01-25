Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 538,242 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,242 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of PepsiCo worth $485,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

