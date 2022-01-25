Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 602,357 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602,357 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of International Business Machines worth $398,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. 260,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

