Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

