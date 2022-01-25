Arweave (AR) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $57.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.72 or 0.00084405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.