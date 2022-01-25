Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.11. 34,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,233,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,905,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,253,733 shares of company stock worth $363,480,782 and have sold 92,440 shares worth $9,494,542. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

